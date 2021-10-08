Pedestrian Safety Awareness

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re walking to get around or just taking a stroll for some fall leaf peeping it’s important to stay safe!



In this edition of Legal Matters sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman Attorney Paul Hernandez joins HRS with some heel to toe advice because October is Pedestrian Safety Month.

Kalfus & Nachman – Attorneys at Law have been serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for more than 40 years. Visit KalfusNachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900 for more information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.