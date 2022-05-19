PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- – It’s that time of year! Many proud parents of high school graduates around Hampton Roads might be giving their kids their first car.

Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined HRS in a new edition of Legal Matters and the importance of knowing what you are buying before giving it to your young driver.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for more than 40 years.

Visit KalfusNachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900. You can also connect on social media!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.