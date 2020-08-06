PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us with insight on how to navigate the roads when traffic lights are out.
Kalfus & Nachman
Attorneys at Law
Serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina
Visit KalfusNachman.com for more legal topics, sign up for the newsletter, and check out the blog.
If you think you need legal help call 1-800 HURTLINE.
You can also connect on Facebook and Twitter @KalfusNachman.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman
More From HRS!
- Legal Matters: Traffic Light Guidelines
- Power Swabs
- PiN Ministry: People in Need
- US Coast Guard Celebrates 230 Years of Service and Safety
- Renew Your Floors