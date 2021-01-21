Legal Matters: Technology in the Courtroom

Legal Matters

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From paying the bills to staying in touch with family and friends, technology and the internet makes our lives easier. If you’re involved in a court case or legal situation, your posts, hashtags, and memes could be held against you. Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman tells us more in this special tech-inspired edition of Legal Matters.

Kalfus & Nachman
Attorneys at Law
Serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina
Visit KalfusNachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***