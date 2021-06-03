Legal Matters: Speeding

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Now that the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, everyone is in a big darn hurry to get back to normal life, but don’t speed to get there!

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, more than 250 people were killed in speeding-related crashes in 2019.

In this week’s edition of Legal Matters, attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us with some friendly reminders about what to look for while behind the steering wheel.

