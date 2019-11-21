Legal Matters: Shopping and Driving Safety

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The “Golden Quarter” for retailers can also be a golden opportunity for accidents and crimes. Attorney Paul Hernandez says when folks are distracted bad things can happen, but a little extra attention to detail can help keep you safe!

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law

Serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for 40 years.

Visit Kalfus Nachman.com for more legal topics, sign up for their newsletter and check out their blog.

If you think you need legal help call 1-800 HURTLINE.

You can also connect on Facebook and Twitter @Kalfus Nachman

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Kalfus and Nachman.