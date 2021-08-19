Legal Matters: School Bus Safety

Legal Matters

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – School is about to be back in session across Hampton Roads and that means school buses will fill the streets.

In this edition of Legal Matters with Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman, Paul gives us some helpful advice on how to keep kids safe and happy going to and from school.

Kalfus & Nachman
Attorneys at Law serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for more than 40 years.
Visit Kalfus Nachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter