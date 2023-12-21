PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — During the holiday season, incidents of impaired driving tend to be more prevalent. In fact, the number of drunk driving deaths in Virginia climbed in 2022.

Attorney Paul Hernandez with Kalfus & Nachman joined us with information about their Safe Ride Home program.

This New Year’s Eve, contact Kalfus & Nachman for a free ride home. Valid December 31 after 6:00 PM.

Kalfus & Nachman

757-461-4900

KalfusNachman.com

