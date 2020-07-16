Legal Matters: Pool Safety

Legal Matters

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Right now is prime time for pool time! Before you entertain or send the kids for a dip, it’s important to take safety steps to ensure nothing goes wrong at your pool. In this week’s Legal Matters, attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us with insight on pool risk and how to reduce it.

Kalfus & Nachman
Attorneys at Law
Serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina
Visit KalfusNachman.com for more legal topics, sign up for the newsletter, and check out the blog.
And if you think you need legal help, call them at 1-800 HURTLINE.
You can also connect on Facebook and twitter @KalfusNachman.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***