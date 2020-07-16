Legal Matters: Pool Safety

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Right now is prime time for pool time! Before you entertain or send the kids for a dip, it’s important to take safety steps to ensure nothing goes wrong at your pool. In this week’s Legal Matters, attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us with insight on pool risk and how to reduce it.

Kalfus & Nachman

Attorneys at Law

Serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina

Visit KalfusNachman.com for more legal topics, sign up for the newsletter, and check out the blog.

And if you think you need legal help, call them at 1-800 HURTLINE.

You can also connect on Facebook and twitter @KalfusNachman.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.

MORE FROM HRS!