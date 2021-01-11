Legal Matters: Organizing Important Documents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Now that we’ve settled into the new year, it’s the perfect time to get all your important legal documents organized, safe and secure. Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us with some important and helpful information about those documents.
Kalfus & Nachman
Attorneys at Law
Serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina
Visit KalfusNachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.
MORE FROM HRS!