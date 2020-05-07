Legal Matters: Motorcycle Safety Month

Legal Matters

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When the weather warms up, motorcycle enthusiasts head out to enjoy their favorite pass time and some make commuting on two wheels part of their daily routine. Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus and Nachman says that means all drivers need to pay attention and share the road.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law
Serving Virginia and northeastern North Carolina
Visit KalfusNachman.com for more legal topics, sign up for their newsletter, and check out their blog.
If you think you need legal help, call 1-800 HURTLINE.
You can also connect on Facebook and Twitter @Kalfus Nachman.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus and Nachman.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories