PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. In this week’s edition of Legal Matters with Kalfus & Nachman, attorney Paul Hernandez shared some quick tips for riders and drivers.
Kalfus & Nachman
Attorneys at Law serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for more than 40 years
Visit KalfusNachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900
You can also connect on social media!
Law Tigers
Motorcycle Lawyers
Lawtigers.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.