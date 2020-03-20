Legal Matters: Motorcycle Safety

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Most motorcycles are being dusted off and set free from winter storage and soon will be motoring all across local roadways. In this week’s edition of Legal Matters, Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman says motorcycle safety is a team effort.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law

Serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina Visit KalfusNachman.com for more legal topics, sign up for their newsletter and check out their blog.

And if you think you need legal help… call them at 1-800 HURTLINE.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.

MORE FROM HRS: