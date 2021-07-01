Legal Matters: Marijuana and Driving

Legal Matters

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As of July 1st, adult recreational marijuana is now legal for people 21 and up in Virginia. But just like alcohol, if you feel different, you drive different and if you drive high, you can get a DUI.

Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us with what you need to know in this week’s edition of Legal Matters.

