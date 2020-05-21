Legal Matters: Limits Save Lives

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Attorney Paul Hernandez is not just trying to keep you out of legal trouble, he is giving advice that could save your life! Today, he reminds drivers that extra room should not mean extra “zoom” on the roads and that drinking and driving never mix.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law

Serving Virginia and northeast North Carolina

Visit KalfusNachman.com for more legal topics, sign up for their newsletter, and check out their blog.

If you think you need legal help call 1-800 HURTLINE.

You can also connect on Facebook and Twitter @KalfusNachman

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus and Nachman.

More From HRS!