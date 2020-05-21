Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Legal Matters: Limits Save Lives

Legal Matters

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Attorney Paul Hernandez is not just trying to keep you out of legal trouble, he is giving advice that could save your life! Today, he reminds drivers that extra room should not mean extra “zoom” on the roads and that drinking and driving never mix.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law
Serving Virginia and northeast North Carolina
Visit KalfusNachman.com for more legal topics, sign up for their newsletter, and check out their blog.
If you think you need legal help call 1-800 HURTLINE.
You can also connect on Facebook and Twitter @KalfusNachman

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus and Nachman.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories