PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Attorney Paul Hernandez is not just trying to keep you out of legal trouble, he is giving advice that could save your life! Today, he reminds drivers that extra room should not mean extra “zoom” on the roads and that drinking and driving never mix.
Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law
Serving Virginia and northeast North Carolina
Visit KalfusNachman.com for more legal topics, sign up for their newsletter, and check out their blog.
If you think you need legal help call 1-800 HURTLINE.
You can also connect on Facebook and Twitter @KalfusNachman
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus and Nachman.
More From HRS!
- Cool for the Summer
- Today’s Takeout: Colonial Pancake House
- Legal Matters: Limits Save Lives
- Foundation and Crawlspace Repair
- Celebrating the Class of 2020 – May 21