Legal Matters: Liability Insurance

Legal Matters

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Just weeks into the new year, new laws have gone into effect that could mean more money coming out of your pocket – especially for liability insurance.

As of January 1, the Virginia General Assembly increased the minimum liability insurance from $25,000 per person to $30,000. Kalfus and Nachman, Attorney Paul Hernandez, joined HRS to explain what this means to you.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for more than 40 years. Visit KalfusNachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900. You can also connect on social media @KalfusNachman.

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter