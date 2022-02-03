Legal Matters: Liability Insurance

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Just weeks into the new year, new laws have gone into effect that could mean more money coming out of your pocket – especially for liability insurance.

As of January 1, the Virginia General Assembly increased the minimum liability insurance from $25,000 per person to $30,000. Kalfus and Nachman, Attorney Paul Hernandez, joined HRS to explain what this means to you.

