PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The charitable arm of Kalfus & Nachman just got furry! Today, Attorney Paul Hernandez announced the new “Furry Friends” partnership with the Portsmouth Humane Society — and introduced the first adoptable animal of the month!
Kalfus & Nachman Cares
For more details about Furry Friends and all Kalfus & Nachman Cares community initiatives, visit KalfusNachman.com.
Sign up for the news letter, and also connect on Facebook and Twitter @KalfusNachman.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman
More From HRS!
- Legal Matters: Kalfus & Nachman Cares About Shelter Animals!
- Live Music Friday: Logan Vath
- Too Hot or Too Cold? Hybrid Air Can Make Your Home Feel Just Right!
- Just in Case You Have to ‘Camp Out’ in Line to Vote This Year!
- Find Your Perfect Musical Match!