Legal Matters: Important Documents and Paperwork

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re kicking off the new year with a new edition of Legal Matters. Now is a great time to get your legal documents and important paperwork organized and in order. Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us with some great advice about insurance, wills and trusts, marriage, divorce and so much more

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law

Serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina

Visit Kalfus Nachman.com for more legal topics, sign up for their newsletter and check out their blog.

And if you think you need legal help … call them at 1-800-HURTLINE.



This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.