Legal Matters: ‘If You Don’t Drive Sober, You Get Pulled Over’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus and Nachman reminded us that getting pulled over while driving under the influence ruins much more than the evening, and is far from the worst thing that can happen. Listen to the latest research on the loss of life and livelihood because of this act, and then plan your festivities with a safe arrival home.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law

Serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina

Visit KalfusNachman.com or call (757) 461-4900

This segment of The Hampton Roads show is sponsored by Kalfus and Nachman.

More From HRS!