Legal Matters: ‘If You Don’t Drive Sober, You Get Pulled Over’

Legal Matters

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus and Nachman reminded us that getting pulled over while driving under the influence ruins much more than the evening, and is far from the worst thing that can happen. Listen to the latest research on the loss of life and livelihood because of this act, and then plan your festivities with a safe arrival home.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law
Serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina
Visit KalfusNachman.com or call (757) 461-4900

This segment of The Hampton Roads show is sponsored by Kalfus and Nachman.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***