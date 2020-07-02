1  of  2
Legal Matters: Hold the Phone

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman talks about a new law that might have you searching for a new accessory for the interior of your car! Listen in as he explains what hands-free use really means, and what consequences could roll your way if you are caught driving while distracted.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman

