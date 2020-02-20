1  of  52
Closings & Delays
Albemarle School Bertie County Public Schools Bon Secours Care-A-Van Camden County Public Schools Camp Allen Marine Corps Community Services Center for Apprenticeship and Adult Training Central Christian Academy Christ the King School College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Currituck County Public Schools DaVita Norfolk Square DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center Gates County Public Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran School Gloucester County Public Schools Hampton Public Schools Hertford County Public Schools ICPTA Isle of Wight County Public Schools Jarvisburg Christian Academy Main Industries Mid-Atlantic Christian University Norfolk Academy Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk Naval Shipyard Northampton County Schools (NC) Old Dominion University Paul D. Camp Community College Perdue Farms, Inc.- NC Portsmouth City Museums Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth Public Schools Rappahannock Community College READY Academy Christian School Roanoke-Chowan Community College Southampton Academy Southampton County Public Schools St. Gregory the Great School Strelitz International Academy Suffolk Christian Academy Suffolk City Offices Suffolk Public Schools Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Community College Tidewater Physicians for Women Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Friends School Virginia Beach Public Schools WMBG-JCC Public Schools York County Public Schools

Legal Matters: Hitting the Brakes

Legal Matters

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You rely on your car to get you where you need to go and to safely stop when you arrive! That’s all about the brakes, but what happens when your brakes fail? In this week’s Legal Matters, attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman talks about the importance of well maintained vehicle braking systems.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law
Serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina
Visit Kalfus Nachman.com for more legal topics, sign up for their newsletter and check out their blog.
And if you think you need legal help… call them at 1-800 HURTLINE.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.

More from HRS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***