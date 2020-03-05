Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

Legal Matters: Health and Medical Dangers

Legal Matters

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What should you do if a medical device, pharmaceutical product or medical procedure goes wrong and leads to bodily harm? Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman talks with us about dangerous and defective pharmaceutical products.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law
Serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina
Visit KalfusNachman.com for more legal topics, sign up for their newsletter and check out their blog.
And if you think you need legal help… call them at 1-800-HURTLINE.
You can also connect on Facebook and Twitter @kalfus nachman

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.

MORE FROM HRS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories