PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The law protects people who stop to help and

it encourages people to help each other during an emergency. Chris Jacobs with Kalfus & Nachman gave us important information about Good Samaritan laws in this edition of Legal Matters.

Kalfus & Nachman

(757) 461-4900

KalfusNachman.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.