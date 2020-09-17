Legal Matters: GAP Insurance

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When you’re buying a vehicle, you will probably be asked if you want to purchase “GAP Insurance.” In this week’s edition of Legal Matters, Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman explains what GAP Insurance is and why you might want to consider it.

Kalfus & Nachman

Attorneys at Law

Serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina

Visit KalfusNachman.com for legal topics and more.

And if you think you need legal help… call them at 1-800 HURTLINE.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.

MORE FROM HRS!