Legal Matters: Drowsy Driving Accidents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As we get closer to Daylight Saving time, be aware that more accidents will happen because drivers will be drowsy.
In this edition of Legal Matters, Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us with some great advice on how to avoid serious injury on the roads.
Kalfus & Nachman
Attorneys at Law serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for more than 40 years
Visit KalfusNachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900
You can also connect on social media!
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.