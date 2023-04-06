PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – April is distracted driving awareness month and that’s a subject Kalfus & Nachman takes seriously. Attorney Paul Hernandez goes from school to school urging young drivers to take the safe driving pledge.

Kalfus & Nachman

Attorneys at Law serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for more than 40 years

Visit KalfusNachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900

You can also connect on social media!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.