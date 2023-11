PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, and research shows the adjustment can affect public safety, especially on the roads. Attorney Paul Hernandez with Kalfus and Nachman shares some tips that will help you prepare for the change.

Kalfus & Nachman

757-461-4900

KalfusNachman.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.