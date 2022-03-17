PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s no surprise that St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. That means more drunk drivers on the roads.

If you plan to party on St. Patrick’s Day, our friends at Kalfus and Nachman want to make sure you also plan a sober ride home.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for more than 40 years.

Visit KalfusNachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900. You can also connect on social media!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.