Legal Matters: Celebrating Responsibly

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Holiday parties are happening all across Hampton Roads.
In this edition of Legal Matters, attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined HRS with some helpful advice on how to avoid some big trouble following the holiday party.
Kalfus & Nachman
Attorneys at Law serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for more than 40 years.
Visit KalfusNachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900
You can also connect on social media!
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.