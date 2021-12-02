Legal Matters: Celebrating Responsibly

Legal Matters

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Holiday parties are happening all across Hampton Roads.

In this edition of Legal Matters, attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined HRS with some helpful advice on how to avoid some big trouble following the holiday party.

Kalfus & Nachman

Attorneys at Law serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for more than 40 years.
Visit KalfusNachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900
You can also connect on social media!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter