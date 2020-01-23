Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: House managers present case for impeaching Trump
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Legal Matters: Best Plays For Safer Game Day Driving

Legal Matters

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Defense against impaired drivers is something to think about any time you share the roads, but on the day of the Big Game, statistics show your chances of being involved in an accident increase significantly.

Attorney Paul Hernandez talked about what to do at the scene of a crash, when it also might be the scene of a serious crime.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law
Serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina
Visit Kalfus Nachman.com for more legal topics, sign up for their newsletter and check out their blog.
And if you think you need legal help call them at 1-800 HURTLINE
You can also connect on facebook and twitter @Kalfus Nachman.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories