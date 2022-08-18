PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -We’re just a couple weeks away from the start of a new school year and it takes a village to ensure every child heads back to the classroom with all the right tools. Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us with the details on their first annual Backpack Giveaway! The Backpack Giveaway is taking place Saturday, August 27th from 9:00 am to Noon at 870 North Military Highway. A child must be present to receive a backpack and 5 backpacks will contain a gold ticket worth $50.00 to TJ MAXX.

