PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the folks at Kalfus and Nachman have committed to bringing awareness to the danger of driving distracted.

Attorney Paul Hernandez shares why he has personally taken on this mission.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law has served Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for more than 40 years. Contact them online at KalfusNachman.com or at (757) 461-4900.

You can also connect on social media: @kalfusNachman.