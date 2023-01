PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Truck accidents have become more common in Hampton Roads. In this edition of Legal Matters, attorney Paul Hernandez has a closer look at how we can all stay safe behind the wheel and what to do if you get into an accident with a large truck.

Kallfus & Nachman

(757) 461-4900

KalfusNachman.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.