Legal Matters: Motorcycle Safety Awareness

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When the pollen starts to fall, the motorcycles make their way out of the garage and into the streets.

Safety is crucial to all motorcycle riders.

Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us for a new Legal Matters, just in time for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Kalfus & Nachman

You can get in touch with the Law Tigers, Kalfus & Nachman’s special motorcycle accident litigation unit by visiting LAWTIGERS.com



For other legal matters, you can visit KalfusNachman.com or call (757) 461-4900 anytime!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.