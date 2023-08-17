PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Attorney Paul Hernandez with Kalfus & Nachman joined us with an exciting event, their second annual back-to-school backpack giveaway. Located on 870 N. Military Hwy., Kalfus & Nachman will be giving away one backpack for each student, and there will also be free ice cream, music and a giveaway for parents as well.

Kalfus & Nachman

757-461-4900

KalfusNachman.com

2nd Annual Back To School Backpack Giveaway

Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 870 North Military Hwy.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus and Nachman.