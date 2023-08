PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s almost that time again when college students head back to school. Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us with some great advice on how to make sure college students’ vehicle are safe for the school year ahead. The first five people to contact Kalfus & Nachman will receive a vehicle safety kit!

Kalfus & Nachman

757-461-4900

KalfusNachman.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.