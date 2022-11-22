WAVY.com
by: Chris Reckling
Posted: Nov 22, 2022 / 01:12 PM EST
Updated: Nov 22, 2022 / 01:12 PM EST
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Not all Thanksgiving foods are a hit with everyone at the table.
Hear what people across Hampton Roads had to say about their least favorite food at Thanksgiving.
The Hampton Roads Show