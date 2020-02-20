PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From flat feet to sports injuries, Dr. Sara Zelinskas knows the steps to put patients on the path back to all of their favorite activities.
Dr. Sara Zelinskas at TPMG Foot and Ankle
100 Constitution Drive Suite 217 in Virginia Beach
Call (757) 963-7676 or visit MY TPMG.com
You can also connect on Facebook @Tidewater Physicians
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Tidewater Physicians Medical Group
More From HRS!
- Legal Matters: Hitting the Brakes
- In The Kitchen: Creamy Chicken and Vegetable Soup with Grilled Cheese
- IAHR: Crystal Sessoms
- Pet Pal of the Week: Faith
- Learn How to Treat Your Feet!