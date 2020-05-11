PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You can use your smartphone for so many things and now you can use it to learn financial literacy and even earn gift cards from your favorite brands with BayPort Credit Union’s Zogo App. BayPort Credit Union CEO, Jim Mears joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with the details.
BayPort Credit Union
Learn Financial Literacy
Download the BayPort Credit Union ZOGO App
Enter Access Code BAYPORT
For more information, visit BAYPORTCU.org
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by BayPort Credit Union.
