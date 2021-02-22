Learn Beauty Like A Boss

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Asher Institute of Hampton, formerly known as the Virginia School of Hair and Design, has a sixty-year tradition of teaching barber and beauty trades as well as the tools to succeed in the business. Today Financial Aid Officer Xavier Debrough shared details of several new programs are being offered at Asher’s expanded facility.

Asher Institute of Hampton

Enroll Today at AIOFHAMPTON.edu or call (757) 723-4809

You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Asher Institute of Hampton