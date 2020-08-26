League of Women Voters Still on a Mission to Bring Informed Citizens to Polls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It began as a club and remains a cornerstone for information and support for the female voter. Today, League of Women Voters South Hampton Roads Co-President Heather Miller-Tokarz and Vice President Leelynn Brady talked about the many ways they ensure women are equipped for equal participation.
League of Women Voters of South Hampton Roads
Serving Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach
Connect online at LWVSHR.org or on social media @LWV SHR
