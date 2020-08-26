League of Women Voters Still on a Mission to Bring Informed Citizens to Polls

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It began as a club and remains a cornerstone for information and support for the female voter. Today, League of Women Voters South Hampton Roads Co-President Heather Miller-Tokarz and Vice President Leelynn Brady talked about the many ways they ensure women are equipped for equal participation.

League of Women Voters of South Hampton Roads
Serving Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach
Connect online at LWVSHR.org or on social media @LWV SHR

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of South Hampton Roads.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***