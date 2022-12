PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s still time to brighten someone’s Christmas with the perfect tech gift from Verizon. We talked with Kacie Holder about some gift ideas for the techie in your life.

Verizon

You can check out the QR code on our screen or visit your local Verizon store today!

There are numerous locations across Hampton Roads.

Visit them online at verizon.com/deals

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Verizon.