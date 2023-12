PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The countdown to Christmas is here! No need to stress if you’re still looking for some great, last-minute tech gifts. Tech expert Adrienne Broom from Verizon joined us with some of the hottest gifts this season.

Verizon

Visit your local store to start your 30-day free trial and to find these great gifts.

Find out more at verizon.com/deals

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Verizon.