PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Have you or someone you know been thinking about going back to college? Well, you still have time to enroll for the fall semester at Bryant & Stratton College. Jeff Thorud joined us with the details on how you can get started on your degree today.

Bryant & Stratton College

The fall semester starts September 7th, but you can enroll through September 16th at both Hampton and Virginia Beach Campuses.

For more information visit BRYANTSTRATTON.edu or call (866) 873-6936.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.