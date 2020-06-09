Lashes, Lips and Professional Tips!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ebony Capri says her products arrive quickly and with all the support you need to learn how to bring out your beauty! While she specializes in eyelashes and lip-glosses, Capri says her business philosophy also prioritizes mentoring for the next beauty business owners.

Eyedeal Glam Online Boutique

EyeDealGlam.com

Social @EyeDealGlam

Ms Management Creative Consulting

MsManagementVA.com

Social @MSMANAGEMENTVA

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Eye Deal Glam

