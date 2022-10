PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Electric Circus Taco and Ol’ Dominion Burger Bar share some samples of their cuisine in the HRS kitchen!

Electric Circus Taco and Ol’ Dominion Burger

110 South Henry St. in Williamsburg

757-808-5104

PrecariousBeer.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Electric Circus Taco and Ol’ Dominion Burger Bar.