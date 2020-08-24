‘Kooking with K’: 8-year-old from Suffolk Launches Virtual Cooking Series

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Look out Hampton roads, we have a new top chef in our midst. And get this, she’s only 8 years old.

That’s right, Kalani Brown from Suffolk, loves trying new recipes in the kitchen. So much so, she even has her own virtual cooking show on ZOOM, ‘Kooking with K.’

If you’re interested in joining in on the fun, she hosts a class every Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for the link.

