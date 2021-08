PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Have you ever heard or said these words, “I hate my job, Oh Gosh, I dread Monday mornings, or I am not satisfied or never appreciated at work? Even in this “Job Seekers Market,” not knowing your WHY before making that move can lead to job stress and dissatisfaction. The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison joined us with some valuable lessons on finding the right job fit for you.

