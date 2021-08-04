Know Your Flood Risk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Atlantic Hurricane Season is officially underway. Here in Hampton Roads, flooding is a major issue whether there’s a storm offshore or not.

That’s why it’s important to “Get Flood Fluent” and take steps now to protect your home and property.

Ben McFarlane with the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission joined HRS with the details.

Get Flood Fluent

Learn more about flooding in Hampton Roads and check out the Flood Risk Calculator at GETFLOODFLUENT.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission.