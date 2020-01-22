Knee Replacement With Faster Recovery!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Two very recent Jiffy Total Knee Replacement patients talked about their experiences before and after surgery, and Dr. Manish Patel shared that his unique method is now federally trademarked.

Dr. Manish Patel

Orthopedic Suregeon at Southampton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center

Locations in Suffolk, Smithfield and Franklin

(757) 562-7301

Visit Jiffy Knee.com to learn more about the Jiffy Knee and see more video testimonials.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Dr. Manish Patel