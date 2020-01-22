Knee Replacement With Faster Recovery!

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Two very recent Jiffy Total Knee Replacement patients talked about their experiences before and after surgery, and Dr. Manish Patel shared that his unique method is now federally trademarked.

Dr. Manish Patel
Orthopedic Suregeon at Southampton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center
Locations in Suffolk, Smithfield and Franklin
(757) 562-7301
Visit Jiffy Knee.com to learn more about the Jiffy Knee and see more video testimonials.

